Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after buying an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $6,609,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,247,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,061,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

