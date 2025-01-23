Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 123,836 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

