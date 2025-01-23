Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,869 shares of company stock worth $8,778,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $146.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

