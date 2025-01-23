Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 64 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,059,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,480,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $418.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

View Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.