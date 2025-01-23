Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,217 IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IDT by 240.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in IDT by 68.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IDT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT opened at $47.96 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30.

IDT Cuts Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $53,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,608.50. The trade was a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

