Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,919 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.