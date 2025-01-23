Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,488 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy Price Performance
NRG Energy stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.
A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
