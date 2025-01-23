Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.08.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of KEY opened at C$42.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$31.16 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

