Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $100,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,252.67. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,223. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $73.24 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.