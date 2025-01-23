Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,643 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ExlService by 317.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ExlService by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 64.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,254.50. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,323,661.15. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

