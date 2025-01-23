Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $586,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 94.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,390,090.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,399.68. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,553,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,499,556.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,268 over the last ninety days. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

