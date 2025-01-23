Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,172 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 518,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 451,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 831.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 489,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,112.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 287,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,591,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,372,000 after buying an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sage Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $428.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s revenue was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

