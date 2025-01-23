Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

