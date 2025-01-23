Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 391.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 186,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 54.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,902,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,164.40. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.5 %

Freshpet stock opened at $158.67 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $160.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.