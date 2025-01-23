Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,326.80 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,672.31 and a one year high of $3,416.71. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,142.72.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $32.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

