Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 3,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $373.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $385.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.05. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Corpay from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

