Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 319.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $495.70 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $503.91 and its 200-day moving average is $460.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.59.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

