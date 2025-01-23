Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Glj Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

