Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,659 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Repay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 46.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Repay Trading Down 1.1 %

RPAY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $722.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

