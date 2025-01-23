Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,302,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,973,799.30. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,090,041 shares of company stock valued at $915,948,068 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

