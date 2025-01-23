D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7,120,170 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

