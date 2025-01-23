Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 145.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 121.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays cut Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.