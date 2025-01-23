Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 145.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 121.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Global Stock Performance
NYSE:BG opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $114.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Bunge Global Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
