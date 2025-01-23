Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $270,000 Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Autohome were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Autohome Stock Up 0.7 %

ATHM stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous Variable dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.58%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

