Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NXN stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

