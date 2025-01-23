Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,767 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 75.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $743.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

