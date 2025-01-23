JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,610 Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 809,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $260,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of EDN opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.42. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $51.69.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.