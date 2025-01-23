JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 612.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enfusion by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enfusion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 61,032 shares during the last quarter. TenCore Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter valued at $3,938,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enfusion by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,877.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,317.97. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,367 shares of company stock valued at $591,335 in the last ninety days. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

ENFN opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

