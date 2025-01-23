JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,483 Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cadeler A/S were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Cadeler A/S by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 246,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cadeler A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 61.0% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 114,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLR opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadeler A/S Profile

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

