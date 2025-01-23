JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ODP by 170.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ODP by 88.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ODP in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

ODP Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ODP stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $688.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.89). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.