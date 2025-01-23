Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 369.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHIL opened at $149.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $842,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,600. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.25 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,170.75. This represents a 11.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

