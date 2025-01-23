JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBHI. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.