JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 99,265 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,265 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 322,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 170,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DQ opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

