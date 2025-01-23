JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 118 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $505.29 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $616.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a current ratio of 23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total value of $270,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,420.70. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

