JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 725,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nextdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 16,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $41,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,063.20. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $49,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextdoor

Nextdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.