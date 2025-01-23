JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 10,720 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,273,000 after buying an additional 227,890 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 281,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

