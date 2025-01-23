D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.12. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

