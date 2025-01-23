Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $496.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $496.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.70.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $442.12 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.65 and its 200 day moving average is $432.57.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,077,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 10,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

