Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 320.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $847.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 76,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

