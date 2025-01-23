Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 2.38. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $173.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,372 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $182,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,007.65. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $265,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,000.53. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,065,773 in the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at $591,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 173,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,586 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 139.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 547,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

