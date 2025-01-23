Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 82,447 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 8.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIZZ opened at $42.44 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $128,619.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,505.44. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.