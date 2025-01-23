Five9’s (FIVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of FIVN opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.46, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. Five9 has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $80.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.82 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,588.81. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,983.30. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

