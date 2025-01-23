Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,526,000 after buying an additional 485,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,941,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

