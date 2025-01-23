JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $45.88 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

