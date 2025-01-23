HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

