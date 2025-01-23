Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 197.06%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

