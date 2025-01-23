Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

