Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $955.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $144,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,630.40. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $176,045. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

