SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSEZY. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSEZY opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

