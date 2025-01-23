JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $12.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 35.68. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

