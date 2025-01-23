Leerink Partnrs Expects Stronger Earnings for Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

