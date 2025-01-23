Morgan Stanley Increases Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target to $27.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

AS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

AS stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.76. Amer Sports has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $31.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

